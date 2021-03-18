TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to announce sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.56 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $14.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $133.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.19. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $135.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of -185.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

