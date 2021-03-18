TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 89.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.
Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $57.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,588,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,740,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,649,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
