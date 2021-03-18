TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 89.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,588,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,740,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,649,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

