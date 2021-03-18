Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Taylor Wimpey stock remained flat at $$2.56 during trading hours on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

