Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

