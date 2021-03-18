Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 405,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 412,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

About Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 14 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, Python, and network engineer courses; and four non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, accounting, and computer-based designing courses through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

