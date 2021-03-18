Tap Price Tops $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and $549,718.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00634868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00068813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00025214 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00034037 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

