Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) versus Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Head to Head Contrast

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 4 9 0 2.69 Pulmonx 0 2 3 0 2.60

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus target price of $118.62, indicating a potential upside of 39.68%. Pulmonx has a consensus target price of $58.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.75%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -11.10% -10.98% -5.59% Pulmonx N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Pulmonx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $362.30 million 14.65 -$24.75 million ($0.22) -386.00 Pulmonx $32.60 million 65.48 -$20.70 million N/A N/A

Pulmonx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Pulmonx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. Its products in development include t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a development and commercialization agreement with Dexcom, Inc. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. Pulmonx Corporation was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.