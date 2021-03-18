TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.42.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

