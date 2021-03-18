Talanx’s (TLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.28 ($50.91).

Get Talanx alerts:

Shares of TLX opened at €36.50 ($42.94) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. Talanx has a 1-year low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 1-year high of €37.66 ($44.31).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.