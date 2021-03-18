Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,042. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

