TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given a €27.70 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.06 ($29.48).

Shares of TEG stock opened at €24.28 ($28.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €24.44 and its 200 day moving average is €25.16. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. TAG Immobilien AG has a 1-year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 1-year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

