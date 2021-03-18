T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

