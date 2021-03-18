Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Stock analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $145.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

