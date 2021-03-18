Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Stock analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
NASDAQ SYBX opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $145.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.11.
About Synlogic
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.
Featured Story: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.