Swerve Market Capitalization Achieves $16.16 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Swerve token can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00451087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00061547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00130800 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00057669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.84 or 0.00635952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00075529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,894,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,340,734 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.