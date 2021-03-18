SVB Leerink Trims Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Target Price to $23.00

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Graybug Vision from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.86.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $7.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.81. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $37.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,535,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,178,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,131,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.