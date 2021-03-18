SVB Leerink Boosts Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target to $20.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 436,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 278,848 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

