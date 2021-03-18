SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,849 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,373 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $55,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIVB opened at $544.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.66. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $135.55 and a 12 month high of $560.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

