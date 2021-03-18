Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Neutral

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SZKMY has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Shares of SZKMY traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.05. 7,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.94. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.