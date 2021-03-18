Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Neutral

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SZKMY has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of SZKMY traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.05. 7,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.94. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.41.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
