Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 11th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.6 days.

Shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$1.13 during trading on Thursday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

