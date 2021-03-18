Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 16,443 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 16,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $905,187.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,795 shares in the company, valued at $79,921,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 17,371 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,087,772.02.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00.
- On Friday, January 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $3,458,000.00.
RUN stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,425.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.00. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93.
RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.
Sunrun Company Profile
Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.
Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.