Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 16,443 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 16,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $905,187.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,795 shares in the company, valued at $79,921,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 17,371 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,087,772.02.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $3,458,000.00.

RUN stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,425.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.00. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Sunrun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

