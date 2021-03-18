Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the February 11th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $8,841,517.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,902 shares of company stock valued at $18,871,110 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,386,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 346.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,609 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 148.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 257,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 153,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 80.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 129,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

