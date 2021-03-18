SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,638,600 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 11th total of 16,316,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CEO Timothy Alan Young sold 2,000,000 shares of SunHydrogen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

HYSR stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,056,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,485,902. SunHydrogen has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17.

SunHydrogen, Inc develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

