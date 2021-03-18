Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $1.62

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.78. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 8,964,502 shares trading hands.

SNDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

