Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $1.62

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.78. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 8,964,502 shares trading hands.
SNDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.