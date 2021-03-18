SUN (SUN) Price Hits $23.27 on Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. SUN has a market capitalization of $112.81 million and approximately $331.12 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUN has traded up 37% against the dollar. One SUN token can now be purchased for approximately $23.27 or 0.00041691 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00476970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00064550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.09 or 0.00152435 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.85 or 0.00664340 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00079763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,343 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

SUN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.