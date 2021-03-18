Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at BTIG Research

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.45.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,692.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

