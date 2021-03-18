Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen Sells 8,970 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,068. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

