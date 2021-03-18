Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sells $520,013.28 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $520,013.28.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,060,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,068. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,098,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,239,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $46,581,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $26,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

