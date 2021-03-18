Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%.

SMMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,672. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.