STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.17. STR shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 33,403 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

STR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STRI)

STR Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company in the United States, Spain, India, and China. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers; and multi-layer films for packaging applications, such as meat, fish, cheese, yogurt, fruit, cereals, snack foods, etc.

