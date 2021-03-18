STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. "

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STOR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of STOR opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 241,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 87,716 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

