StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.79

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.79 and last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 4558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.51.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52.
In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,016 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,088,166.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,586. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $32,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,743,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
