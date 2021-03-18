StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.79

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.79 and last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 4558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.51.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,016 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,088,166.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,586. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $32,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,743,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

