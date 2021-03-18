Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) PT Raised to $58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

STOK has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $78,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,109. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.