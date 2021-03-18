Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,755 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 540% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,367 call options.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $6.24 on Thursday, reaching $63.65. 733,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,596. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

