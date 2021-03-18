Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,171 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,493% compared to the typical volume of 199 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $219,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Life Storage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Life Storage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.76.

Life Storage stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

