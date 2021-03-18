Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Leaf Group Call Options (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,559 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 741% compared to the average daily volume of 542 call options.

Shares of Leaf Group stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Leaf Group news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.