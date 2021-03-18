Stipend Price Reaches $0.0121 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 63% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $139,663.63 and $464.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 58.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,921.40 or 1.00085795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00035510 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.00389220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00284059 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.29 or 0.00739404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7,128.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00083444 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

