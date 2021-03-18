Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 115.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFO. FMR LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $66.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $67.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

