Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 27.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 29.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pool by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Pool by 27.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $339.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.49. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

