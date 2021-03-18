Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $123.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

