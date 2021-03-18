Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,109 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -102.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

