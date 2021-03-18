Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -169.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.76. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.76.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.