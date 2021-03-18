Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.14. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,854,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,087. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -121.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $40.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

