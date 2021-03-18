stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $320.08 million and $4,077.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,713.38 or 0.02883829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00451087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00061547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00130800 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00057669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.84 or 0.00635952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00075529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 186,812 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

