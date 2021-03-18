Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,310 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.