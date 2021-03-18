Stephens Initiates Coverage on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.89.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.77. 123,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,096. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.04 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.74 and its 200 day moving average is $149.01.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

