Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Sells $99,324.40 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $99,324.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,953.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Debra Stefaniak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stepan alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of Stepan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70.

Stepan stock opened at $129.03 on Thursday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $72.10 and a twelve month high of $131.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,168,000 after buying an additional 164,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $42,702,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stepan by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan in the third quarter valued at $14,568,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.