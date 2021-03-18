Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.80.

SJ opened at C$49.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$47.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.87. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$23.34 and a 1-year high of C$50.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

