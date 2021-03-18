Stelco (TSE:STLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.56

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$28.56 and last traded at C$28.56, with a volume of 182745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.32.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

