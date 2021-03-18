Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. Steel Dynamics also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.94-1.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. 2,539,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $49.90.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

