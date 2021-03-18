Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0952 on Major Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0952 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $330.45 million and $5.04 billion worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00054367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00673552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026721 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00036122 BTC.

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

